Car crashes into back of semi-truck on Florida's Turnpike in Miami Gardens

A car appeared to have crashed into and gone under a semi-truck on Florida's Turnpike in Miami Gardens on Friday.
It happened in the northbound lanes at NW 199th Street, and two lanes were blocked as a result.
Florida Highway Patrol said they were dispatched at around 5:22 a.m. to a vehicle crash with injuries and causing a roadblock.
Authorities did not immediately provide information on any potential victims.
Video showed the car, its front half nearly flattened, being removed from behind the tractor-trailer and towed.
Drivers should take Interstate 95, US 441 or South Dixie Highway as an alternate route.
NBC6 is working to learn more.
