Car fire shuts down Palmetto Expressway exit ramp onto NW 103rd Street

A car on fire at the end of an exit ramp of the Palmetto Expressway heading northbound shut down lanes and backed up traffic Wednesday morning.

The fire burned at the exit on Northwest 103rd Street.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt, or what may have caused the flames.

Video of the scene showed smoke billowing from a vehicle as first responders worked around it, and then, a charred car at the end of the exit ramp.

Meanwhile, the Palmetto Expressway southbound also slowed to a crawl due to a crash at Okeechobee Road. Two lanes were blocked.

"We're used to seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Palmetto, right?" NBC6 traffic reporter Johanna Torres said. "So now it's even worse."

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt in that crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.