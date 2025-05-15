Crash blocks lanes on I-195 toward Miami Beach

A crash on Interstate 195 (Julia Tuttle Causeway) is blocking lanes Thursday morning, according to FL511, the Florida Department of Transportation's traffic information website.

It happened in the eastbound lanes beyond U.S. 1/Biscayne Boulevard. The crash blocked two lanes as of 6:20 a.m.

Information on any possible injuries was not immediately available.

Video at 6 a.m. showed traffic slowing to a crawl on the causeway as cars moved over. Aerial images showed a vehicle that may have been involved in the crash disabled on the shoulder.

Drivers should take Interstate 395 or the MacArthur Causeway to get into Miami Beach.

This is developing story. Refresh for updates.