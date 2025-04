A crash on Interstate 75 in Broward County shut down three southbound lanes on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at exit 9A for Pines Boulevard East before 9 a.m. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Traffic cameras show first responders at the scene, as traffic moves slowly around the cones and ambulances.

Florida 511 said drivers were asked to move over or slow down.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.