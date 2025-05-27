Traffic

Crash on I-95 northbound causes injuries, closes off-ramp in Broward: Officials

The crash happened in the express lanes on I-95 just north of Davie Boulevard before 5:30 a.m. The ramp to Broward Station Park N Ride was closed, FL511 said.

By Briana Nespral

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash on Interstate 95 northbound caused injuries and closed an off-ramp in Broward County early Tuesday, officials said.

The crash happened in the express lanes on I-95 just north of Davie Boulevard before 5:30 a.m. The ramp to Broward Station Park N Ride was closed, FL511 said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Multiple first responders could be seen at the scene next to a mangled car. A piece of the vehicle that appeared to be the door was strewn on the roadway.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or who was injured.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

TrafficFirst Alert TrafficCar crashescar crash
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us