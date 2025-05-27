Crash on I-95 northbound causes injuries, closes off-ramp in Broward: Officials

A crash on Interstate 95 northbound caused injuries and closed an off-ramp in Broward County early Tuesday, officials said.
The crash happened in the express lanes on I-95 just north of Davie Boulevard before 5:30 a.m. The ramp to Broward Station Park N Ride was closed, FL511 said.
Multiple first responders could be seen at the scene next to a mangled car. A piece of the vehicle that appeared to be the door was strewn on the roadway.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or who was injured.
