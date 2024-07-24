Express lanes reopen after crash on northbound Palmetto Expressway

What appeared to be a major accident caused heavy delays on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The crash involving at least two cars happened in the northbound express lanes after Okeechobee Road.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured, or how seriously. Emergency crews could be seen on scene.

Drivers were slowly merging onto the main lanes, increasing the backup.

By 7 a.m., the express lanes had reopened.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.