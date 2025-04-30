Crashes on I-95 in Broward County back up southbound and northbound lanes

Two crashes on Interstate 95 in Broward County backed up traffic on the southbound and northbound lanes early Wednesday.

The first crash happened in the northbound direction and blocked several lanes, including the express lanes, between Hollywood Boulevard and Stirling Road.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Video showed a mangled black vehicle on the shoulder as an officer approached the passenger side and shined a flashlight inside. The airbags had deployed and both the back and front of the car were crushed.

The second crash happened in the southbound lanes at Hillsborough Boulevard. Three lanes were blocked there.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crashes.

Drivers are encouraged to take Florida's Turnpike, U.S. 441 or Dixie Highway to avoid delays.