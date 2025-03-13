Crews work to rescue driver who rear-ended tractor-trailer on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 on Thursday morning, where a car slammed into the back of a semi-truck, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

It happened in the northbound lanes at the exit for Marina Mile Boulevard and State Road 84.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the driver and only occupant was trapped inside with serious inquiries, and a rescue team was working to extricate him. Minutes later, a man appeared to be placed onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Chopper6 video of the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles and at least a dozen first responders. Debris littered the roadway.

Westbound SR 84 between Southwest 15th Avenue and Southwest 23rd Terrace was completely shut down.

Drivers were advised to take Interstate 595 or Griffin Road as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.