First Alert Traffic

Deadly crash shuts down lanes of northbound I-95 in Broward

Two right lanes and I-95 northbound entrance ramps from Atlantic Boulevard were closed.

By Johanna Torres

NBC Universal, Inc.

A deadly crash blocked lanes and backed up traffic on Interstate 95 at Atlantic Boulevard in Broward County on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said they arrived at the scene shortly before 1 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, but FHP said it was a fatal incident.

Two right lanes and I-95 northbound entrance ramps from Atlantic Boulevard were closed.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A separate crash that appeared to involve multiple vehicles shut down two left lanes.

Drivers are advised to take Florida's Turnpike as an alternate route.

NBC6 is working to learn more about each crash.

Traffic

First Alert Traffic 55 mins ago

Deadly crash shuts down lanes of northbound I-95 in Broward

Miami-Dade County Feb 12

Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-95, traffic continues

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficTraffic Alert
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us