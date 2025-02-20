Deadly crash shuts down lanes of northbound I-95 in Broward

A deadly crash blocked lanes and backed up traffic on Interstate 95 at Atlantic Boulevard in Broward County on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities said they arrived at the scene shortly before 1 a.m.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, but FHP said it was a fatal incident.
Two right lanes and I-95 northbound entrance ramps from Atlantic Boulevard were closed.
A separate crash that appeared to involve multiple vehicles shut down two left lanes.
Drivers are advised to take Florida's Turnpike as an alternate route.
NBC6 is working to learn more about each crash.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.