A deadly crash on the Sawgrass Expressway shut down the northbound lanes early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at Oakland Park Boulevard before 3 a.m., FHP said. It was not immediately clear who was killed or how.

Drivers are being forced off at Oakland Park Boulevard. Take Nob Hill Road, University Drive or Pine Island Road as alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.