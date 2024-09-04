First Alert Traffic

Dolphin Expressway briefly shut down due to apparent crash

Additionally, a crash in the eastbound lanes was blocking one left lane, but later moved to the shoulder.

By Johanna Torres

NBC Universal, Inc.

The westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway (SR 836) were briefly shut down at Le Jeune Road early Wednesday morning. All lanes except one have since reopened.

Traffic came to a stop and was let off at that exit after what appeared to be a crash involving at least two cars at around 5:30 a.m.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The alternate route was NW 7th Street.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Additionally, a crash in the eastbound lanes was blocking one left lane, but later moved to the shoulder. An officer could be seen responding.

Drivers are urged to be mindful of slick roads.

Stay with NBC6 for this developing story.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficTrafficDolphin Expressway
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us