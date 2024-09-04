Dolphin Expressway briefly shut down due to apparent crash

The westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway (SR 836) were briefly shut down at Le Jeune Road early Wednesday morning. All lanes except one have since reopened.

Traffic came to a stop and was let off at that exit after what appeared to be a crash involving at least two cars at around 5:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The alternate route was NW 7th Street.

Additionally, a crash in the eastbound lanes was blocking one left lane, but later moved to the shoulder. An officer could be seen responding.

Drivers are urged to be mindful of slick roads.

Stay with NBC6 for this developing story.