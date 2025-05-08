Miami-Dade County

Fatal crash on I-95 southbound in Miami-Dade shuts down all lanes, diverts drivers

Take Florida's Turnpike, U.S. 1 or Northwest 7th Street as alternate routes.

By Johanna Torres and Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 95 southbound at Northwest 103rd Street early Thursday.

They were dispatched at around 3:12 a.m. to the scene that appeared to involve two cars and a motorcycle.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

All lanes were shut down. Drivers are being diverted at 125th Street.

Take Florida's Turnpike, U.S. 1, U.S. 441 or Northwest 7th Street as alternate routes.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video showed the apparent motorcycle and a vehicle in the express lanes, and one other car in the main lanes. Pieces of the vehicles could be seen all over the roadway.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyTraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us