Fatal crash on I-95 southbound in Miami-Dade shuts down all lanes, diverts drivers

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 95 southbound at Northwest 103rd Street early Thursday.

They were dispatched at around 3:12 a.m. to the scene that appeared to involve two cars and a motorcycle.

All lanes were shut down. Drivers are being diverted at 125th Street.

Take Florida's Turnpike, U.S. 1, U.S. 441 or Northwest 7th Street as alternate routes.

Video showed the apparent motorcycle and a vehicle in the express lanes, and one other car in the main lanes. Pieces of the vehicles could be seen all over the roadway.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.