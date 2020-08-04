3 People Killed in Early Morning Crash in Miami Gardens

Officials are investigating an early morning crash in Miami Gardens Tuesday that killed three people and kept a major roadway closed for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the crash took place just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 204th Street.

Officials a gray Nissan Altima was attempting to turn left from U.S. 441 when it was struck by a Mercedes.

Three people inside the Nissan, an adult male driver and two female passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult male driver of the Mercedes was taken to Aventura Hospital with minor injuries. The identities of all involved were not released.

Work crews spent part of the morning repairing the scene of the crash, including a smashed street light and a stoplight that was damaged.

"It’s crazy, the whole light just went out," said Lam Pham, who works at a nail salon in a nearby shopping center. "I think people should be very careful."

U.S. 441 was closed for nearly five hours, reopening just before 6 a.m. as the investigation continues.