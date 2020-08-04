First Alert Traffic

3 People Killed in Early Morning Crash in Miami Gardens

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the crash took place just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 204th Street

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials are investigating an early morning crash in Miami Gardens Tuesday that killed three people and kept a major roadway closed for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the crash took place just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 204th Street.

Officials a gray Nissan Altima was attempting to turn left from U.S. 441 when it was struck by a Mercedes.

Local

Decision 2020 3 mins ago

Trump Encourages Mail Voting in Key Battleground Florida

Decision 2020 5 hours ago

Miami-Dade Mayor Candidate Hopes Conservative Stances Lead to Victory

Three people inside the Nissan, an adult male driver and two female passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult male driver of the Mercedes was taken to Aventura Hospital with minor injuries. The identities of all involved were not released.

Work crews spent part of the morning repairing the scene of the crash, including a smashed street light and a stoplight that was damaged.

"It’s crazy, the whole light just went out," said Lam Pham, who works at a nail salon in a nearby shopping center. "I think people should be very careful."

U.S. 441 was closed for nearly five hours, reopening just before 6 a.m. as the investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficMiami-DadeMiami Gardens
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us