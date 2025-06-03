First Alert Traffic

Florida's Turnpike northbound shut down due to crash near Griffin Road in Davie: FHP

Alternate routes include Interstate 95, U.S. 441or University Drive.

By Johanna Torres

NBC Universal, Inc.

The northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike were completely shut down due to a crash near Griffin Road in Davie early Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a vehicle crash with injuries, but information about the victim was not immediately available.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Alternate routes include Interstate 95, U.S. 441or University Drive.

Two crashes caused delays on Florida's Turnpike near the same area, Griffin Road, on Tuesday morning. A white van overturned in the southbound lanes, while a crash in the northbound lanes completely shut down the Turnpike.
NBC6
NBC6
Two crashes caused delays on Florida's Turnpike near the same area, Griffin Road, on Tuesday morning. A white van overturned in the southbound lanes, while a crash in the northbound lanes completely shut down the Turnpike.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A second crash involving a white van in the southbound lanes, also near Griffin Road, blocked two lanes. That vehicle overturned, but it was not clear if anyone was hurt.

NBC6 is working to learn more about what may have caused the collisions.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficTraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us