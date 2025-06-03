Florida's Turnpike northbound shut down due to crash near Griffin Road in Davie: FHP

The northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike were completely shut down due to a crash near Griffin Road in Davie early Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a vehicle crash with injuries, but information about the victim was not immediately available.

Alternate routes include Interstate 95, U.S. 441or University Drive.

A second crash involving a white van in the southbound lanes, also near Griffin Road, blocked two lanes. That vehicle overturned, but it was not clear if anyone was hurt.

NBC6 is working to learn more about what may have caused the collisions.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.