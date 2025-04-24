Traffic

MacArthur Causeway eastbound shut down due to deadly motorcycle accident: Police

Drivers should take the Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195) or Venetian Causeway as alternate routes.

By Johanna Torres

NBC Universal, Inc.

The MacArthur Causeway heading eastbound was shut down early Thursday after a deadly "accident involving a motorcycle," Miami Beach police said.

Video shows authorities in the roadway in front of what appears to be the motorcycle.

Police did not say if the motorcyclist hit something and if they were the person who died.

Drivers are being forced to turn around at Fountain Street, and should take the Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195) or Venetian Causeway as alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

