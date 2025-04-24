MacArthur Causeway eastbound shut down due to deadly motorcycle accident: Police

The MacArthur Causeway heading eastbound was shut down early Thursday after a deadly "accident involving a motorcycle," Miami Beach police said.

Video shows authorities in the roadway in front of what appears to be the motorcycle.

Police did not say if the motorcyclist hit something and if they were the person who died.

Drivers are being forced to turn around at Fountain Street, and should take the Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195) or Venetian Causeway as alternate routes.

