Miami police cruiser involved in crash on I-95 in North Miami

A Miami police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at 151st Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

NBC6 is working to learn if anyone was hurt, and what may have caused the collision.

Two left lanes were blocked as a result, and drivers were advised to move over or slow down.

Video showed that three cars appeared to be involved.

"You can see just how backed up traffic is as we give you this bird's eye view, backed up even past the Golden Glades Interchange," Traffic Reporter Johanna Torres said. "The delays are heavy."

Take U.S. 441 as an alternate route, and then get back on I-95 after passing Opa-locka Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.