First Alert Traffic

Miami police cruiser involved in crash on I-95 in North Miami

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at 151st Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

By Johanna Torres

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at 151st Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

NBC6 is working to learn if anyone was hurt, and what may have caused the collision.

Two left lanes were blocked as a result, and drivers were advised to move over or slow down.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video showed that three cars appeared to be involved.

"You can see just how backed up traffic is as we give you this bird's eye view, backed up even past the Golden Glades Interchange," Traffic Reporter Johanna Torres said. "The delays are heavy."

Take U.S. 441 as an alternate route, and then get back on I-95 after passing Opa-locka Boulevard.

Traffic

First Alert Traffic 11 mins ago

Miami police cruiser involved in crash on I-95 in North Miami

Florida's Turnpike May 3

Motorcyclist hurt in crash, 5 lanes blocked on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficTraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us