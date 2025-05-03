Florida's Turnpike

Motorcyclist hurt in crash, 5 lanes blocked on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. before Exit 16 for Southwest 117th Avenue (Coral Reef Drive).

By Briana Trujillo

A motorcyclist was hurt in a multi-car crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

The multi-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes at around 4:40 p.m. before Exit 16 for Southwest 117th Avenue (Coral Reef Drive), according to FDOT.

The motorcyclist was being taken to a trauma center, fire rescue said.

Five right lanes were blocked and drivers were advised to move over or slow down. Traffic was backed up to Exit 13 for Quail Roost Drive (Southwest 186 Street), FDOT said. The on-ramp at Quail Roost Drive was closed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Video on FL511's website showed standstill traffic.

A motorcyclist was hurt in a multi-car crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Department of Transportation. This image is of the Turnpike at MM 14.7 south of SW 117th Ave.
A motorcyclist was hurt in a multi-car crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Department of Transportation. This image is of the Turnpike at MM 14.7 south of SW 117th Ave.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

