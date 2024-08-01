First Alert Traffic

Multi-car crash causes delays on I-95 south

Drivers were encouraged to take alternate routes, including the Turnpike or U.S. 441.

A multi-car crash caused serious delays on Interstate 95 southbound before Ives Dairy Road.

The collision happened before 6:30 a.m. and express lanes were closed, according to preliminary reports from Florida Highway Patrol. Traffic was backed up even past Hallandale Beach Boulevard and aerial images appeared to show traffic stopped across all lanes.

As of 8 a.m., lanes have reopened and traffic is getting by slowly.

It was unclear if anyone was injured. Emergency crews could be seen on scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

