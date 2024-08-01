Multi-car crash causes delays on I-95 south

A multi-car crash caused serious delays on Interstate 95 southbound before Ives Dairy Road.

The collision happened before 6:30 a.m. and express lanes were closed, according to preliminary reports from Florida Highway Patrol. Traffic was backed up even past Hallandale Beach Boulevard and aerial images appeared to show traffic stopped across all lanes.

As of 8 a.m., lanes have reopened and traffic is getting by slowly.

It was unclear if anyone was injured. Emergency crews could be seen on scene.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Drivers were encouraged to take alternate routes, including the Turnpike or U.S. 441.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.