A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Wednesday morning before the Golden Glades Interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers are being forced off before the Palmetto Expressway and U.S. 441.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Use U.S. 441 and NW 27th Avenue as your alternate route.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the fatal crash.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.