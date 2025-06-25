1 hurt in police patrol car crash; southbound Don Shula Expressway shut down

One person was hurt in a crash involving a police patrol car early Wednesday that shut down the southbound lanes of the Don Shula Expressway (State Road 874), officials said.

The crash happened before the exit for Southwest 88th Street, the Florida Department of Transportation said on its traffic website FL511.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One person was taken to the hospital, but authorities did not say if it was the officer or someone else.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they responded at 5:20 a.m.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It was not immediately clear if any other car was involved, or what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.