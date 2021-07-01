Traffic Alert: Construction Creating Major Closures on Parts of SB I-95 Thursday

Parts of southbound I-95 will be closed to traffic on Thursday night to allow contractors to pour concrete for a new bridge over the roadway. The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project.

The southbound I-95 ramp to eastbound I-395 will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All southbound I-95 lanes will be closed at SR 836 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Drivers can use thee following detour routes.

Non-Tolled detour route for southbound I-95:

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 14 Street

Turn left at NW 12 Avenue, then turn left at NW 11 Street

Turn right at NW 8 Street Road, then turn left at NW 8 Street

Turn right at NW 3 Court to access the I-95 south ramp after NW 2 Street

Non-Tolled detour route for eastbound I-395:

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 14 Street

Turn left at NW 12 Avenue, then turn left at NW 11 Street

Turn right at NW 8 Street Road, then turn left at NW 8 Street

Continue east on NW 8 Street, then turn left at Biscayne Boulevard to access the A1A North/Miami Beach ramp

Tolled detour route for southbound I-95:

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 12 Avenue

Turn left at NW 12 Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp

Continue east on SR 836 to access the I-95 south ramp

Tolled detour route for eastbound I-395:

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at NW 12 Avenue

Turn left at NW 12 Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp

Continue east on SR 836 to access eastbound I-395

The I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project will add capacity, enhance the flow of traffic and safety, and improve access along I-395, SR 836 and I-95, according to the weekly update from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Additional information on the project can be found on the project website.