car crash

Truck crash closes Florida's Turnpike off-ramp to NW 74th Street

The crash happened in the southbound lanes before 5:30 a.m., according to FL511, the traffic website of the Florida Department of Transportation.

By Briana Trujillo and Johanna Torres

A crash that appeared to involve two trucks closed the off ramp to Northwest 74th Street on Florida’s Turnpike on Wednesday morning.
NBC6

A crash that appeared to involve two trucks closed the off-ramp to Northwest 74th Street on Florida's Turnpike on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes before 5:30 a.m., according to FL511, the traffic website of the Florida Department of Transportation.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.

Aerial images showed one of the trucks completely blocking the off ramp as it was stopped diagonally across the single lane. Its front bumper had been completely removed. The other truck was similarly damaged and had its window completely shattered.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

car crashCar crashes
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us