Truck crash closes Florida's Turnpike off-ramp to NW 74th Street

A crash that appeared to involve two trucks closed the off-ramp to Northwest 74th Street on Florida's Turnpike on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes before 5:30 a.m., according to FL511, the traffic website of the Florida Department of Transportation.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.

Aerial images showed one of the trucks completely blocking the off ramp as it was stopped diagonally across the single lane. Its front bumper had been completely removed. The other truck was similarly damaged and had its window completely shattered.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.