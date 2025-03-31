Video shows aftermath of 4 car-crash on Palmetto Expressway near Doral

Chopper6 video showed the aftermath of a wreck that appeared to involve at least four cars on the Palmetto Expressway (SR 826) on Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway at 25th Street for a vehicle crash.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash. People could be seen walking around the vehicles as ambulances arrived at the scene.

The express lanes were blocked and two left lanes were also shut down.

Aerials images captured the aftermath of the collision, showing two cars on the dividers that separate the express lanes from the regular lanes, perpendicular to the roadway. A third vehicle was also disabled in the express lanes and a fourth blocked the regular lanes.

The cars were heavily damaged, crumpled and leaving debris on the road, and airbags had deployed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.