Video shows car on fire on I-95 at Ives Dairy Road: FHP

Video showed a car on fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on Monday.

The flames could be seen on the highway at Ives Dairy Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers were called to the scene at 6:26 a.m. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

Video showed bright orange flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Though it did not appear the fire was blocking lanes any longer, it was causing delays and drivers should take Biscayne Boulevard, U.S. 441 or U.S. 1 to avoid it.

