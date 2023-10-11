How to see the ‘Ring of Fire' solar eclipse from South Florida on Saturday

The October annular eclipse is known as the “Ring of Fire” due to the moon not fully covering the sun as it moves in front of it.

The moon will be further away from the earth making it smaller to our eyes and will create that halo effect from the sun around it.

An annular eclipse is a type of partial eclipse so in the direct path, only 90% of the sun will be covered.

The direct path will move through the Western United States, but everyone will be able to see the partial effect of the event.

Look toward the western sky around midday.

Even though we are not on the direct path, South Florida will still get a good show. You will be able to see 50% to 60% coverage during the annular eclipse.

It should begin at 11:57 am with peek coverage happening at 1:33 PM. The eclipse will be finished by 3:10 p.m.

The sky is expected to dim for South Florida which may drop our temps a few degrees, too.

It is not advised to look at it with the naked eye and safety glasses are highly encouraged. The next total solar eclipse will happen in April 2024.