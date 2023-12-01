Meteorological winter starts today — but what is it?

December 1st is the start of Meteorological Winter.

Astronomical Winter is still a few weeks away on Dec. 21 at 10:27 pm.

Meteorological Winter is December, January and February and is the fastest-warming season across the United States because of climate change.

Climate Central analyzed the temperatures since 1970 across 233 U.S. locations.

They found that we are 3.8° warmer on average.

The worst warming happens when and where it is coldest: The Upper Midwest, The Northeast and the Ohio Valley.

The spot with the greatest increase in temperature since 1970 in Burlington, VT, where it is 7.7° warmer.

Since 1970, Miami is 4.1° warmer.

The city with the biggest increase in above-average winter days is Las Vegas with 30.

Miami has 20 more above-normal days now versus 1970.