Spring 2023 is Officially Here — But What Exactly is The Vernal Equinox?

Traditionally, we celebrate the first day of Spring on Mar. 21, but this year's Vernal or "Spring" Equinox falls on Mar. 20, 2023.

But what exactly does the Spring Equinox mean for us?

What happens during the Spring Equinox?

On the Autumnal and Vernal Equinoxes, the Earth is neither tilted toward nor away from the sun.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Therefore, on these days, we get direct sunlight over the Equator which provides approximately 12 hours of daytime, followed by 12 hours of nighttime.

What is the difference between an equinox and a solstice?

The Earth rotates on its axis once every 24 hours and revolves around the sun once every 365 days. And because the Earth is tilted at 23.5°, we get four seasons.

When either the Northern or Southern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, we call the a solstice. The halfway points between the solstices are called equinoxes.

For example, when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, we call that the Summer Solstice. This marks the first day of summer in the North and the first day of winter in the South.

One hundred and eighty days later, when the Southern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, we call that the Winter Solstice. This marks the first day of winter in the North and the first day of summer in the South.

The halfway points between the Summer and Winter Solstices are the Autumnal and Vernal Equinoxes.