After Wind and Record Heat, South Florida Readies for Cold Front

Saturday offered a variety of weather for South Florida, including record heat and wind gusts from 45-50 mph.

The cold front that aided in the changeable conditions for the day is now through the area and will set the stage for a cool overnight.

By Sunday morning, lows with drop into the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. While noticeably cooler and below-average, these readings will be far from record-breaking.

A pleasantly mild day will take shape thereafter with highs in the mid-70s and breezy northeast winds.

The cool-down ends up short-lived as morning lows rebound into the 60s with afternoon highs rebounding into the 80s for the week ahead.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday before a drier pattern returns late-week and into next weekend.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.