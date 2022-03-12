first alert weather

After Wind and Record Heat, South Florida Readies for Cold Front

The drier air starts surging Saturday night, but we will really feel the chillier weather by Sunday morning

By Ryan Phillips

Saturday offered a variety of weather for South Florida, including record heat and wind gusts from 45-50 mph.

The cold front that aided in the changeable conditions for the day is now through the area and will set the stage for a cool overnight.

By Sunday morning, lows with drop into the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. While noticeably cooler and below-average, these readings will be far from record-breaking.

A pleasantly mild day will take shape thereafter with highs in the mid-70s and breezy northeast winds.

The cool-down ends up short-lived as morning lows rebound into the 60s with afternoon highs rebounding into the 80s for the week ahead.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday before a drier pattern returns late-week and into next weekend.

