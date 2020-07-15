first alert weather

Afternoon, Evening Storms in South Florida With Feels Like Temps in Triple Digits

The pattern finally shifts later this week with rain chances much higher for the mornings and entire day for that matter starting Thursday

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Summertime has officially arrived in South Florida - and with it brings more wet weather and feels like temperatures that will have many people reaching for something cold to drink.

Some may call it 'Groundhog Day' as the best way to describe this weather pattern with a warm, rain-free morning followed by hot afternoons with scattered storms.

Wednesday will be no different as we are looking at possible record heat as temperatures race into the mid-90s, along scattered storms beginning near or just after the lunch hour.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Wednesday Marks ‘Tax Day' Deadline, Food Banks Provide Helping Hands to Those in Need

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Florida Urges US Supreme Court to Keep Stay on Felon Voting

The pattern finally shifts later this week with rain chances much higher for the mornings and entire day for that matter starting Thursday and into Friday.

Highs will be closer to 90 due to the extra rain and clouds. Rain chances may stay high into early next week too.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us