Afternoon, Evening Storms in South Florida With Feels Like Temps in Triple Digits

Summertime has officially arrived in South Florida - and with it brings more wet weather and feels like temperatures that will have many people reaching for something cold to drink.

Some may call it 'Groundhog Day' as the best way to describe this weather pattern with a warm, rain-free morning followed by hot afternoons with scattered storms.

Wednesday will be no different as we are looking at possible record heat as temperatures race into the mid-90s, along scattered storms beginning near or just after the lunch hour.

The pattern finally shifts later this week with rain chances much higher for the mornings and entire day for that matter starting Thursday and into Friday.

Highs will be closer to 90 due to the extra rain and clouds. Rain chances may stay high into early next week too.