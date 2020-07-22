Afternoon Storms Keeping Localized Flooding Possible Wednesday in South Florida

Don't put away your umbrella Wednesday in South Florida with storm chances rising across the area and staying high for the rest of the work week.

A tropical wave recently moving south of our region will keep rain chances high for your Wednesday. Rain chances come in around 60% with localized flooding possible. We will notice a breeze too with highs remaining in the upper-80s.

Thursday could mark our transition day with slightly lower rain chances. We keep rain chances much lower, 30-40% for late week and weekend.

Highs should return to the 90s.