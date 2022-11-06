first alert weather

Breeze and Showers Across South Florida Sunday; Wind and Rain Expected Next Week

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rounding out the weekend, there will be gusty conditions picking up with the easterly breeze. Scattered showers are expected Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. 

Monday will also feature a few showers with gusty conditions but overall should be a relatively quiet day.

Things look more active starting Tuesday for South Florida.

An area of low pressure has developed near Hispaniola but has not quite taken on the tropical characteristics.

Models are agreeing that the general trajectory of this energy will move towards Florida in the coming days. While the GFS does have it strengthening, the Euro shows it is developing but isn’t as bullish on the strength. 

Regardless: wind and widespread rain will be anticipated Tuesday through Friday. Wettest and windiest days are Wednesday and Thursday.

Depending on how fast it moves, a series of fronts over the next week will be the stirring force for this system. 

The focus should not be on the ‘tropical’/’subtropical’ formation but the impacts it will have on South Florida. The wind and rain. 

This is coming with another round of King Tides that peak Sunday through Wednesday.

Coastal flooding and inland flooding will be possible with any high tide and heavy rain during the midweek period.

