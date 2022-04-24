Breezy, Beautiful Weather to Round Out Weekend in South Florida

Beautiful weather is expected across South Florida on Sunday with lots of sunshine and only a 10% chance of a passing sprinkle.

It will be breezy, but not quite as windy as the last few days.

Nonetheless, dangerous rip currents and a Small Craft Advisory continue.

Expect a seasonable high of 85°.

Rain chances will hold at 10-20% all week until a very weak cold front brings a few storms on Thursday followed by ever-so-slightly cooler temps on Friday.