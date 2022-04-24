first alert weather

Breezy, Beautiful Weather to Round Out Weekend in South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Beautiful weather is expected across South Florida on Sunday with lots of sunshine and only a 10% chance of a passing sprinkle.

It will be breezy, but not quite as windy as the last few days.

Nonetheless, dangerous rip currents and a Small Craft Advisory continue.

Expect a seasonable high of 85°.

Rain chances will hold at 10-20% all week until a very weak cold front brings a few storms on Thursday followed by ever-so-slightly cooler temps on Friday.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
