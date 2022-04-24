first alert weather

Breezy, Mostly Sunny Weather To Start Work Week in South Florida

By Ryan Phillips

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast into the new week, with very little change to the overall weather until Wednesday.

Breezy conditions will continue for one more day, leading to a high rip current risk through Monday evening.

Monday’s highs will peak at 85 with east winds at 15 mph, gusting at 20-25 mph on the beach.

Morning lows will hover in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the lower and mid-80s for the next several days.

Shower and storm chances will briefly increase Wednesday and Thursday with the approach of a weak cold front.

The front, however, will have little impact on temperatures as the work week ends and the weekend begins.

