Breezy Saturday in South Florida, King Tides Expected Throughout Weekend

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend, and Sunday will be the wetter half of the weekend.

A Coastal Flood Advisory continues through Monday evening. The next four high tides at Miami Harbor are 9:40 a.m., 9:53 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m., 10:41 p.m. Sunday.

Expect only widely scattered storms today, mainly before 2 p.m. and mainly from Miami south into the Keys. It will be quite windy with NE gusts up to 25mph. This will increase our risk for rip currents all weekend at the beach. Expect highs up to 87°.

Sunday’s rain in more scattered, although it will be focused in the morning and then again in the late afternoon, leaving much of the day dry.