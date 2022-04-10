first alert weather

Bright and Dry Weather Through Mid-Week in South Florida

By Ryan Phillips

High pressure will meander across the region for a few more days, providing a bright and dry forecast through mid-week. While temperatures will slowly moderate as the week moves on, below average temperatures will last through Monday.

Storm chances, though low, will perk up late in the week as warm and humid conditions settle in for the following weekend.

