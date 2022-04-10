Bright and Dry Weather Through Mid-Week in South Florida

High pressure will meander across the region for a few more days, providing a bright and dry forecast through mid-week. While temperatures will slowly moderate as the week moves on, below average temperatures will last through Monday.

Storm chances, though low, will perk up late in the week as warm and humid conditions settle in for the following weekend.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.