Early morning 50s will give way to upper 70s by this afternoon a gorgeous day across South Florida.

Expect bright and breezy conditions with rain-free skies.

Rain chances stay limited for an extended period, but temperatures return to seasonable levels tomorrow before a wind shift brings mid-80s back into the forecast by the middle to end of our next work week.

