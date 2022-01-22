first alert weather

Brighter Sunday in South Florida Leads To Possible Coldest Season Temps Monday

The cold front finally pushes through late Saturday or early Sunday and the sunshine and more pleasant conditions should return

By Steve MacLaughlin

A slow-moving cold front will cross South Florida overnight, aiming to deliver a better, brighter forecast Sunday. While the overnight hours may see a few showers pass by, cloudy skies will accompany temperatures falling through 60s.

By daybreak, clearing skies will commence with lows hovering around 60.  Throughout the day, sunshine will return as temperatures climb to the lower and mid-70s in the presence of a northwest wind.

As cooler, drier air descends upon the region, the region will be set for another cool morning Monday.

Early morning temperatures will fall between the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday, possibly serving as a chilliest morning so far this winter season.

In fact, afternoon highs will struggle to reach 70 Monday afternoon as sunny skies continue.

Thereafter, a slow moderation of temperatures will begin as rain chances climb, and peak, mid-week.

By late-week, another shot of cool air looks likely, extending into next weekend.

