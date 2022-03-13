Chilly Sunday Follows Record-Hot Saturday in South Florida

After a record-setting 90° on Saturday with feels-like temps in the mid-90s, we’re waking up to the fifth-coldest morning of the season with temps in the lower 50s in Miami and wind chills in the 40s in some spots!

Expect temps to gradually warm up to 74° this afternoon with a brisk northeast wind that will gust to around 25mph at any time today.

Boaters are under Small Craft Advisory and there will be very dangerous rip currents at the beach.

Today’s rain chances are at about 5-10% in case a sprinkle or two comes from the clouds that may bubble up from time to time.

Monday looks gorgeous…Sunny and seasonable at 79°.

Today will feel like the mid 90s. Sunday morning will feel like the upper 40s! #nbc6 #miamiweather @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/zjloExVPBc — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) March 12, 2022

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.