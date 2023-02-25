Clear Skies Across South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low

Saturday morning temperatures have been in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We’ve quickly warmed up too with highs today reaching the mid-80s. Lots of sunshine is anticipated with just a few fair weather clouds.

Sunday will be a similar day with highs in the mid to upper 80s under lots of sunshine and no rain in sight.

The dry pattern will continue this week.

Temperatures remain about 5-6 degrees above average this weekend and heading back to work on Monday, we’ll only get hotter.

Expect high heat on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will approach 90 degrees.

Although we are not expected to break records this weekend, we’ll end the month in record territory!