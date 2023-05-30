Climate In Crisis

All around South Florida, global warming is forcing local governments and residents to make expensive and complicated decisions to fight the rising ocean from below and the increasingly more-frequent rain bombs from above. While climate change adaptations can buy time, there comes a day when they stop working or they become too expensive. At that point, the only option left is retreat. But will that retreat be reactive and chaotic, or will it be proactive and managed? “Managed Retreat” is already happening in the Florida Keys where Monroe County has been buying land that will be underwater between now and 2045 in the hopes that nobody will ever build there again.

