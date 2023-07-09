Close to record heat expected as heat advisories stay in place

Today, Heat Advisories remain in place for all of South Florida until 7 PM. Highs have been in the mid and upper 90s the last few days and it today will be no different.

Hot and muggy conditions will cause feel-like conditions to reach up to 110 at times.

The current record for today’s high is 98 in Miami and 96 in Fort Lauderdale each set back in 2020. It’ll be close to record heat today and uncomfortably hot.

As Saharan Dust begins to settle into the atmosphere, we’ll see rain chances slightly lower the next few days. We could still see a storm develop but the dry dust air will create a cap in the atmosphere making it a bit harder for storms to break through as we head into the start of this week.

It’s going to be all about the heat. Highs stay locked in the mid 90s and dewpoints at the surface will remain in the upper 70s. Oppressive conditions will be persistent and I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to see heat advisories each day this week.