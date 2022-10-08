Cloudy, Breezy Saturday as Scattered Showers Expected Throughout Day

Scattered showers are off the coast this morning, but are expected to develop inland throughout the day.

On Saturday, we can expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with highs staying in the mid -80s.

There is still a high rip current concern along with King Tide this weekend. Coastal flooding is possible with high tide and the strong onshore wind which could be gusting 15+ mph.

Sunday will have more showers and thunderstorms scattered across the area. High will remain in the mid-80s.

Tropical storm Julia is still working toward Nicaragua and is expected to strengthen as it approaches landfall. This is a heavy rainmaker for Central America.

No direct tropical impacts are expected in South Florida from this storm.