Cold Front Leaves Behind Dry, Comfortable Weather Across South Florida

We’re waking up to mostly cloudy and milder conditions thanks to yesterday's cold front.

Expect dry and comfortable temperatures topping out into the upper 70s today.

Rain chances remain low but the breeze will be elevated and causing problems at the coast.

A high risk of rip currents will remain through the beginning of the work week. Otherwise, warm and dry conditions will kick off our next work week.

Expect highs in the lower 80s and little to no rain chance.

