Cold Front Moves Through South Florida After Record Heat

Our cold front is moving through South Florida early on Friday and you'll feel the difference. Gone are the low-90s as we say hello to low-80s Friday afternoon.

Hopefully, we can get these morning clouds out of the way and usher in a sunnier afternoon.

Winds will shift to the northwest and north over the next couple of mornings and this means much cooler numbers.

We could see widespread 50s by Sunday morning. The last time we were this cool was way back on March 13th.

Highs this weekend will range from the upper-70s to low-80s. Look for tons of sunshine as well!

We are expecting a breezy week next week with comfortable numbers early on. Morning temperatures return to the mid-70s with highs back to the mid-80s by Wednesday.