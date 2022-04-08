first alert weather

Cold Front Moves Through South Florida After Record Heat

Gone are the low-90s as we say hello to low-80s Friday afternoon

By NBC 6 and Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Our cold front is moving through South Florida early on Friday and you'll feel the difference. Gone are the low-90s as we say hello to low-80s Friday afternoon.

Hopefully, we can get these morning clouds out of the way and usher in a sunnier afternoon.

Winds will shift to the northwest and north over the next couple of mornings and this means much cooler numbers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We could see widespread 50s by Sunday morning. The last time we were this cool was way back on March 13th.

Highs this weekend will range from the upper-70s to low-80s. Look for tons of sunshine as well!

We are expecting a breezy week next week with comfortable numbers early on. Morning temperatures return to the mid-70s with highs back to the mid-80s by Wednesday.

Local

South Florida 10 hours ago

Dashcam Video Shows Police Taking Wrong Man to Jail

Miami-Dade County 15 hours ago

Miami-Dade Cop Relieved of Duty Amid Investigation Into Alleged Crime Against Child

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBrowardWeathercold front
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us