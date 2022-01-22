first alert weather

Cold Front Slowly Pushes Through South Florida on Muggy Saturday

The cold front finally pushes through late Saturday or early Sunday and the sunshine and more pleasant conditions should return

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cold front continues to slowly push through South Florida today.

That will keep the skies cloudy, although other than a passing shower, there is very little rain until mid to late afternoon into the evening when scattered showers and storms fire up.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Expect highs around 80° with muggy conditions.

Sunday will feel much different as the cooler, less humid air works in on a gusty northwest wind. Highs will top out in the mid-70s with gradually clearing skies.

Local

Miami 10 hours ago

‘We're Tired of Kids Dying': Community to Rally Against Gun Violence in Liberty City

Davie 13 hours ago

Davie Burglary Suspect Also Suspected in Other Incidents in North Florida: Authorities

Monday will be chilly with morning lows down near 50° with most suburbs in the 40s. Highs will top out in the lower 70s but there will be bright skies from start to finish.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us