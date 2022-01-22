Cold Front Slowly Pushes Through South Florida on Muggy Saturday

A cold front continues to slowly push through South Florida today.
That will keep the skies cloudy, although other than a passing shower, there is very little rain until mid to late afternoon into the evening when scattered showers and storms fire up.
Expect highs around 80° with muggy conditions.
Sunday will feel much different as the cooler, less humid air works in on a gusty northwest wind. Highs will top out in the mid-70s with gradually clearing skies.
Local
Monday will be chilly with morning lows down near 50° with most suburbs in the 40s. Highs will top out in the lower 70s but there will be bright skies from start to finish.