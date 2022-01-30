first alert weather

Cold Start To Work Week in South Florida But Temps Will Rebound Monday

By Steve MacLaughlin

The most recent cool spell will wrap up overnight as lows sink into the 40s again, but remaining above Sunday morning’s cold temperature readings.

After Monday morning lows drop into the middle and upper 40s, highs will rebound to the lower 70s for highs under mostly sunny skies.

The overall weather pattern for the new week brings warmer weather back to South Florida.

For the bulk of the week, near-normal temperatures will rule as dry conditions hold through Thursday.

Morning lows will climb into the mid-60s by Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s to return by Friday.

