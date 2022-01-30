Cold Start To Work Week in South Florida But Temps Will Rebound Monday

The most recent cool spell will wrap up overnight as lows sink into the 40s again, but remaining above Sunday morning’s cold temperature readings.

After Monday morning lows drop into the middle and upper 40s, highs will rebound to the lower 70s for highs under mostly sunny skies.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The overall weather pattern for the new week brings warmer weather back to South Florida.

For the bulk of the week, near-normal temperatures will rule as dry conditions hold through Thursday.

Morning lows will climb into the mid-60s by Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s to return by Friday.

NBC 6 has team coverage with Kim Wynne and Victor Jorges as temperatures start to tumble ahead of what could be the coldest weather South Florida has seen in years.