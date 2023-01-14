Cold Temps, Fire Weather Watch in Miami-Dade, Broward Counties

Saturday morning is chilly with some areas experiencing temperatures in the upper 40s and others in the low 50s.

Later in the day, however, we’ll warm into the low 60s under a mostly clear sky for Saturday.

Because of how much dry air there is and how gusty the wind is, there is a Fire Weather Watch for today in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Outdoor burning is discouraged due to how quickly a fire could spread in these conditions.

Saturday night will be much colder as wind chills become a factor for all of South Florida.

Wind chills will be in the 30s for Sunday morning.

The farther inland you are in Broward County, the better chance you have of even seeing frost!

There is a Frost Advisory in place for Broward County from 1 am to 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will start the slow rebound of our temperatures. Highs reach for the mid 60s under clear skies and much calmer wind.

For Martin Luther King Day on Monday, clear skies continue and we’ll start in the upper 40s to low 50s again, while afternoon temperatures reach the low 70s.