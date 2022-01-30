Coldest Air in Years Moves Through South Florida

A Wind Chill Advisory continues for most of South Florida until 9 a.m. Sunday.
With actual temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s and northerly gusts up to 25mph, feels-like temps can drop into the 20s just about anywhere north of Key Largo.
A Freeze Warning continues until 9 a.m. for Inland Broward County, where temps can drop to 32°.
This afternoon will be sunny but very cool with highs only in the lower 60s. It might feel a little bit better than Saturday because the winds aren’t quite as gusty.
A Small Craft Advisory continues for boaters.
Clear and cold weather is expected tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Monday afternoon looks very pleasant with sunshine and a high of 70°.
Warmer & more humid weather will gradually work in throughout the week with highs closer to 80° and some isolated showers by Friday.