Coldest Air in Years Moves Through South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Wind Chill Advisory continues for most of South Florida until 9 a.m. Sunday.

With actual temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s and northerly gusts up to 25mph, feels-like temps can drop into the 20s just about anywhere north of Key Largo.

A Freeze Warning continues until 9 a.m. for Inland Broward County, where temps can drop to 32°.

This afternoon will be sunny but very cool with highs only in the lower 60s. It might feel a little bit better than Saturday because the winds aren’t quite as gusty.

A Small Craft Advisory continues for boaters.

Clear and cold weather is expected tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Monday afternoon looks very pleasant with sunshine and a high of 70°.

Warmer & more humid weather will gradually work in throughout the week with highs closer to 80° and some isolated showers by Friday.

NBC 6 has team coverage with Kim Wynne and Victor Jorges as temperatures start to tumble ahead of what could be the coldest weather South Florida has seen in years.
