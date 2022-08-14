Comfortable, Sunny Morning Sunday with Scattered Showers to Follow in Afternoon

We are locked into a fairly predictable pattern.

Look for sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s to start the day, followed by scattered storms right after the lunch hour.

Easily half of us will see some action as highs hit about 90.

Winds are on the light side so get out there and enjoy some perfect boat and beach weather during the first half of the day.

Monday's forecast looks like a carbon copy of Sunday.

In fact, afternoon storms are likely for much of the upcoming week with rain chances coming in around 40%. Friday may be the driest day of the week -- warm with highs in the low-90s.

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure on the NW Gulf. The area has a low chance of development, at around 20%, but will have no impact on South Florida.