first alert weather

Cool, Cloudy Saturday Ahead of Rainy Sunday in South Florida

While umbrellas were not needed, they will be necessary for the second half of the weekend and into the new work week.

By Ryan Phillips

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Saturday’s cloudy skies and near-normal temperatures yielded a fall-like day around South Florida.

While umbrellas were not needed, they will be necessary for the second half of the weekend and into the new work week.

A meandering front will serve as the focal point for showers and a rogue thunderstorm over the next few days.

In periods of dry weather, mostly cloudy skies will prevail and hold temperatures to seasonable levels.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Expect highs Sunday and Monday to peak at 80 with morning lows in the lower 70s.

Thereafter, a warmer forecast will settle in for Thanksgiving with mainly dry conditions and highs in the mid-80s.

In the long term, a cooler and drier pattern looks to head for South Florida by next weekend.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us