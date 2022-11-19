Cool, Cloudy Saturday Ahead of Rainy Sunday in South Florida

Saturday’s cloudy skies and near-normal temperatures yielded a fall-like day around South Florida.

While umbrellas were not needed, they will be necessary for the second half of the weekend and into the new work week.

A meandering front will serve as the focal point for showers and a rogue thunderstorm over the next few days.

In periods of dry weather, mostly cloudy skies will prevail and hold temperatures to seasonable levels.

Expect highs Sunday and Monday to peak at 80 with morning lows in the lower 70s.

Thereafter, a warmer forecast will settle in for Thanksgiving with mainly dry conditions and highs in the mid-80s.

In the long term, a cooler and drier pattern looks to head for South Florida by next weekend.